One coronavirus death recorded as infection numbers continue to fall

Scotland has recorded one death of a coronavirus patient and 237 positive tests in the past 24 hours, according to the latest daily figures.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,637.

The Scottish Government figures show 222,897 people have tested positive since the start of the outbreak, up from 222,660 on Wednesday.

1,872,312 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 237 to 222,897 Sadly 1 more patient who tested positive has died (7,637 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/FvFUQVKGQw — Scottish Government (@scotgov) April 15, 2021

The daily test positivity rate is 1.2%, down from 1.3% a day before.

There are now 115 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down four in 24 hours, and of these 16 patients are in intensive care – also down four.

A total of 2,708,691 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 661,975 have had their second.

It comes after the latest figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) officially put the death toll above 10,000.

#NRSStats show as at 11 April, 10,031 deaths have been registered in #Scotland where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. 34 deaths were registered 5 – 11 April, a decrease of 4 deaths. https://t.co/61kd2opGs1 pic.twitter.com/bJtI43viFT — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) April 14, 2021

There were 34 deaths relating to Covid-19 registered between April 5 and 11, which brought the total number of fatalities up to Sunday to 10,031.

Monthly analysis from the NRS also suggests March 2021 was the first month since October 2020 where Covid-19 was not the top cause of death, but the fifth.

On Friday, travel restrictions are to eased and more people will be able to meet up outdoors.