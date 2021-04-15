University and charity to join forces in stalking prevention project

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The University of the West of Scotland is to establish a centre to focus on the prevention of stalking.

The project will conduct research into the issue as well as studying coercion and control on children and young people, the motivations of perpetrators and cyber-stalking.

It will be run in partnership with charity Action Against Stalking (AAS).

It will be unveiled at an online international conference on the problem to take place from April 20-22 during National Stalking Awareness Week.

The Dynamics Between the Stalker and the Victim summit will bring together global experts from police bodies, universities and charities.

Ross Deuchar, professor of criminology and criminal justice at University of the West of Scotland, will be interim director of the centre.

He said: “I’m delighted to be involved in the launch of the new centre for Action Against Stalking – an international centre against abusive and harmful behaviour.

“I am pleased that we are able to launch the centre as part of the first-ever international stalking conference, which brings together world-leading stalking experts for a ground-breaking three-day event.”

Ann Moulds, founder of AAS, said stalking can “happen to anyone, any age, anywhere”.

She added: “Having held two UK conferences on stalking, AAS is delighted to join forces with the University of the West of Scotland in this first-ever international conference and summit on stalking. We welcome our international cast of speakers and delegates.

“This is evidence of the interest and commitment across the globe to take a stand against stalking.”