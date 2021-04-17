Scotland records two more coronavirus deaths and 210 new cases

Scotland has recorded two more deaths from coronavirus, and a further 210 cases of the virus.
The latest daily figures showed that 1.2% of tests for Covid-19 came back as positive.
Meanwhile, there were 109 people in hospital on Friday who had recently been confirmed as having coronavirus – down six from the previous day’s total.
However, the number of patients requiring intensive care had increased by two, to 18.
A total of 7,642 people in Scotland have now died within 28 days of testing positive for the disease.
Saturday’s statistics also showed that a total of 2,733,387 people have now received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine – an increase of 11,303 from the previous day.
There are now 715,714 who have had both doses, with this up by 26,953 from Friday’s total.
