No new coronavirus deaths recorded in Scotland, latest figures show

Scotland has recorded a further 211 cases of coronavirus, the latest daily figures have revealed.

Meanwhile, there were no new deaths reported as being linked to the virus – although registry offices are generally closed at the weekend.

Figures published on Sunday showed that 1.6% of tests for Covid-19 came back as positive

A total of 2,744,231 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine – an increase of 10,844 on the previous day.

There are now 738,420 have received their second dose, a rise of 22,706 on Saturday’s total.