Police believe teenager’s stabbing had ‘significant number of witnesses’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A teenager has been stabbed in Fife during an incident which police believe had “a significant number of witnesses”.

Two men were involved in an altercation on Chapel Road, Kirkcaldy, at around 10pm on Saturday.

A 19-year-old was taken to Victoria Hospital to be treated for stab wounds and was later released.

Police said it is understood a large group of youths may have been present at the time.

Detective Sergeant Jim McGuinness said: “This was a serious incident involving a weapon and it is vital that we trace the person responsible for inflicting these injuries on the victim.

“We believe there was a significant number of witnesses to this incident and we are urging them to do the right thing and come forward to assist with our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Glenrothes CID through 101, quoting incident number 4423 of Saturday 10 April 2021. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”