Man in hospital with head and facial injuries after assault in lane

A man remains in hospital with head and facial injuries after being assaulted in a Dundee lane.

Police were called to an ongoing disturbance on a grass area near Yeamans Lane at around 11.05pm on Saturday.

The 47-year-old man was found injured and taken to Ninewells Hospital where he remains.

Detective Sergeant Craig Kelly said: “This was a violent assault and extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace the person responsible.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident, or noticed anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 5001 of Saturday 17 April 2021.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”