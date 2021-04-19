No new Covid-19 deaths recorded but 232 new cases, figures show

No new coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Scotland in the last 24 hours, according to the latest statistics.
It means the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,642.
Register offices are generally closed at weekends, meaning figures on Monday’s can often be artificially low.
The statistics show 232 positive coronavirus tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of positive cases in Scotland since the start of the pandemic to 223,914.
A total of 1.6% of tests for Covid-19 came back as positive.
There are 104 people in hospital with Covid-19 and 14 people are in intensive care.
A total of 2,747,694 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 757,115 have received their second dose.
