Fire crews tackle large blaze at department store in Edinburgh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

More than 30 firefighters are tackling a large blaze in Debenhams on Edinburgh’s Princes Street.

No injuries have been reported after emergency services were alerted to flames on the ground floor of the store shortly before 1.30pm on Monday, said authorities.

Images on social media showed the city centre road cordoned off as eight fire engines and an aerial appliance were deployed to the scene.

UPDATE: Due to an incident in the City Centre, services are operating between Edinburgh Airport and West End only. There is a ticket acceptance in place with @on_lothianbuses #edintravel pic.twitter.com/NTYp2D6YUq — Edinburgh Trams (@EdinburghTrams) April 19, 2021

Edinburgh Trams said some services were temporarily suspended and images show several buses stationary on Princes Street.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.23pm today, Monday April 19, to reports of a fire in the ground floor of Debenhams on Princes Street Edinburgh.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised four fire engines and an aerial appliance to the scene.

“Crews wearing breathing apparatus entered the building where the fire was found to be within the ground and lower ground floor and a further four appliances were mobilised.

“No casualties have been reported. Crews remain on the scene and are expected to do so for some time as they work to make the area safe and extinguish the fire.”