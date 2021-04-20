New High Court trials almost a quarter above pre-Covid levels

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Almost a quarter more evidence-led High Court trials were started than the pre-coronavirus average last month, as work continues to clear the backlog built up during the pandemic.

New figures from Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) show 51 such cases commenced in March, which is 23% higher than normal before Covid-19 restrictions.

It comes after the SCTS said last month that the backlog of High Court trials could take until 2025 to be cleared.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service has published today the seventh monthly workbook to show the throughput of criminal cases in our courts.Read more: https://t.co/xKVuEwEhGQ — Courtsandtribunals (@SCTScourtstribs) April 20, 2021

Meanwhile, 64 High Court cases were concluded – which is 5% lower than before Covid-19.

The overall level of new cases registered in March was 86% of the average monthly pre-coronavirus level.

Petitions, which provide a useful indicator of future solemn business, were 31% higher, while evidence-led summary trials in the Sheriff Courts are 43% of the average monthly pre-Covid levels.

The SCTS said this reflects the continued lockdown and court restrictions in place.