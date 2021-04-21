Weekly Covid deaths at lowest level since early October

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s weekly coronavirus deaths are now at their lowest level since early October, according to the latest figures.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows 24 deaths relating to Covid-19 were registered between April 12 and 18, down 10 on the previous week.

It brings the total number of fatalities up to Sunday to 10,055.

#NRSStats show as at 18 April, 10,055 deaths have been registered in #Scotland where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. 24 deaths were registered 12 – 18 April, a decrease of 10 deaths. https://t.co/Kos5k0XGkQ pic.twitter.com/xB8PRS88Hf — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) April 21, 2021

Of the deaths recorded this week, 15 happened in hospital, six in care homes and three at home or in a non-institutional setting.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Monthly analysis from the NRS last week suggested March 2021 was the first month since October 2020 where Covid-19 was not the top cause of death, but the fifth.

On 21 April 2021, two previously reported, confirmed #coronavirus deaths have been de-notified following further investigation into the date when the case was first notified to Public Health Scotland. — Scottish Government (@scotgov) April 21, 2021

In those daily statistics, one further death was confirmed on Wednesday but the death toll – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – has fallen to 7,643.

A tweet from the Scottish Government said: “On April 21 2021, two previously reported, confirmed #coronavirus deaths have been de-notified following further investigation into the date when the case was first notified to Public Health Scotland.”

Wednesday also recorded 273 new cases, taking the total since the start of the outbreak to 224,365, with the daily test positivity rate at 1.3% – down slightly from 1.4% on Tuesday.

There are 107 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up one in 24 hours, and 14 patients are in intensive care, also an increase of one.

A total of 2,752,575 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 847,655 have received their second dose.

The latest figures were published a day after Nicola Sturgeon confirmed lockdown easing will go ahead as planned next week.

Beer gardens, cafes, shops and gyms are to reopen in Scotland on Monday as the country moves from Level 4 to Level 3 of the Scottish Government’s five tiers of restrictions.

Updated guidance is being published on collecting customer contact details, requiring venues to take down the details of all customers and not just the lead member of each group.