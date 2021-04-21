Lorry driver jailed for five years over £3.5m cocaine haul

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A lorry driver has been jailed for five years after being caught transporting cocaine with a street value of £3.5 million, said authorities.

Robert Clifford, 54, was snared with about 65kg of the class A drug after driving from London to Scotland last year, said Police Scotland.

His arrest came as part of a large-scale operation against sophisticated encrypted phone network EncroChat, used by serious organised criminals across the globe.

Clifford was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday for five years, after admitting transporting the drugs at the same court on March 15, a court official said.

Robert Clifford was jailed for five years (Police Scotland/PA)

Officers had seen him putting two cases into the lorry in Kensington in west London, and he was arrested by officers at Hamilton Services in Lanarkshire on May 28 last year.

His arrest came during Operation Venetic, a National Crime Agency-led breakthrough against the global private messaging tools which had kept organised criminal activity concealed until it was breached.

As of July last year, it had seen 746 arrests, £54 million in criminal cash, 77 firearms and more than two tonnes of drugs seized.

Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Houston, Police Scotland’s head of organised crime, said: “Officers work tirelessly to disrupt these activities and the intelligence-led operations, undertaken with our policing and law enforcement partners, led to some of the largest seizures of drugs made in Scotland.”

Jennifer Harrower, procurator fiscal for specialist casework, said: “Drugs do great harm to communities across Scotland and with each case of this kind we can help reduce that harm.

“It is thanks to intelligence that we were able to stop these drugs from reaching Scotland’s streets, and this kind of operation is invaluable to us as prosecutors working with our partners.”