Man charged over crash that killed teenage cyclist

A man has been charged over a crash in Falkirk which killed 16-year-old cyclist Harley Smith.
The man, 28, will appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, said Police Scotland.
Harley, from Grangemouth, was riding his bike on Polmont Road on November 6 last year when he was hit by a silver Mercedes.
He died at the scene.
