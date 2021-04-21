Man charged over crash that killed teenage cyclist

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged over a crash in Falkirk which killed 16-year-old cyclist Harley Smith.

The man, 28, will appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, said Police Scotland.

Harley, from Grangemouth, was riding his bike on Polmont Road on November 6 last year when he was hit by a silver Mercedes.

He died at the scene.