Man charged over crash that killed teenage cyclist

by Press Association
April 21, 2021, 8:56 pm
A man has been charged by police (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A man has been charged over a crash in Falkirk which killed 16-year-old cyclist Harley Smith.

The man, 28, will appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, said Police Scotland.

Harley, from Grangemouth, was riding his bike on Polmont Road on November 6 last year when he was hit by a silver Mercedes.

He died at the scene.

