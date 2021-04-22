Three more Covid deaths and 231 cases recorded in Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Three coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Scotland in the last 24 hours, according to the latest statistics.

It means the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 7,646.

The statistics show 231 people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in Scotland since the start of the pandemic to 224,596.

1,892,819 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 231 to 224,596 Sadly 3 more patients who tested positive have died (7,646 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/yl1EZDWErH — Scottish Government (@scotgov) April 22, 2021

A total of 1.1% of tests for Covid-19 came back as positive.

There are 93 people in hospital with Covid-19 and 12 people are in intensive care.

The statistics also show that 2,755,175 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 898,231 have had their second.

(PA Graphics)

The continued low level of cases in the daily figures have allowed for the further easing of lockdown restrictions to go ahead next week.

On Monday, beer gardens, non-essential shops, gyms and swimming pools are due to reopen.