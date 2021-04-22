Man appears in court over crash which killed teenage cyclist

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has appeared in court over a crash which killed a 16-year-old cyclist.

Sami Jabbar, 28, made no plea after appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday charged with causing death by dangerous driving, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said.

Harley Smith, from Grangemouth, was riding his bike on Polmont Road on November 6 last year when he was hit by a silver Mercedes.

He died at the scene.

Jabbar, of Falkirk, was bailed as the case was committed for further examination.