Man charged after two teenagers assaulted while playing football in the park

A man has been charged after two teenagers were left with head injuries in an attack while they played football in the park.
A 16-year-old boy’s injury was serious and his 15-year-old friend’s minor. Both required hospital treatment.
Police said the two boys were playing football in Howden Park in Livingston, West Lothian, with a group of friends when they were assaulted at around 6pm on Saturday.
Following a public appeal, officers charged a 23-year-old man on Tuesday in connection with the assaults.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Chief Inspector Alun Williams, Police Scotland Area Commander for West Lothian, said: “I’d like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation.
“We continue to work with community partners regarding any and all possible youth-related disorder in Howden Park, and officers will be conducting high visibility patrols in the area.
“I would encourage anyone with concerns to report them to police by calling 101.”
