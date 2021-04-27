Man charged after two teenagers assaulted while playing football in the park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged after two teenagers were left with head injuries in an attack while they played football in the park.

A 16-year-old boy’s injury was serious and his 15-year-old friend’s minor. Both required hospital treatment.

Police said the two boys were playing football in Howden Park in Livingston, West Lothian, with a group of friends when they were assaulted at around 6pm on Saturday.

MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING HOWDEN PARK ASSAULTS, LIVINGSTON Following a previous appeal, Police Scotland can confirm that a 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with two assaults in Livingston. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. pic.twitter.com/B0PHcObs5U — West Lothian Police (@WestLothPolice) April 27, 2021

Following a public appeal, officers charged a 23-year-old man on Tuesday in connection with the assaults.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Chief Inspector Alun Williams, Police Scotland Area Commander for West Lothian, said: “I’d like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation.

“We continue to work with community partners regarding any and all possible youth-related disorder in Howden Park, and officers will be conducting high visibility patrols in the area.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns to report them to police by calling 101.”