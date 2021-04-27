Full fibre network in Scotland ‘could enable 76,000 people to enter workforce’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A comprehensive full fibre network in Scotland could enable 76,000 people to enter the country’s workforce, according to a new report.

Openreach commissioned the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) to carry out the study as part of Scotland’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The report also found a nationwide rollout of full fibre broadband would allow 24,000 people to expand the hours they are able to work if they wanted.

It is estimated the connectivity which would help carers, parents and over-65s to access employment could contribute almost £2 billion in gross value added to the Scottish economy.

Katie Milligan, Openreach Scotland chairwoman, said: “This report illustrates just how game-changing the rollout of full fibre broadband across Scotland’s rural and remote communities could be.

“The pandemic has reinforced public recognition of the importance of high-quality broadband and we’re clear that fibre has a significant part to play in Scotland’s recovery.

“The Cebr findings show accelerating the build would pay huge dividends to Scotland’s economy as a whole and be instrumental in bringing people back into the workforce who haven’t previously had the ability to navigate other commitments or find opportunities in their local area.

“We look forward to working closely with the next Scottish government to remove red tape and deliver access to full fibre to thousands more people – through our commercial programmes and in partnership – and supporting Scotland’s economic recovery.”