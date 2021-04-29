Hundreds of homeless people in Glasgow receive first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hundreds of homeless people in Glasgow have been given their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as part of an outreach programme.

Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership (GCHSCP) is carrying out the operation to help reach people whose lifestyles would have hindered attendance at vaccination centres.

Teams of nurses have been visiting temporary accommodation and support services to provide the injections against Covid-19.

Nearly 550 people have been vaccinated in almost 50 locations across the city including the Homeless Services centre in Hunter Street, the Homeless Hub in Argyle Street, hotels and other accommodation.

The HSCP is working with a range of partners including the Asylum Health Bridging Team, the British Red Cross and Mears Group.

Jim McBride, head of Glasgow’s Homeless Services, said: “It’s important that homeless people get access to Covid-19 vaccinations for their own protection and that of the wider community.

“We don’t want anyone in society to fall through the net, and reaching people with chaotic and transient lifestyles via the usual appointment system could have been problematic.

“Taking the vaccine to our service users, many of whom have underlying health issues, has proved much more efficient and, I’m happy to say, it has resulted in good take-up of vaccinations.

“Our Homeless Health Outreach team has been providing health and social care services to homeless people accommodated in hotels and other temporary accommodation throughout the pandemic.

“This is an extension of that care provision for this vulnerable group.

“Vaccinations are continuing and people will be offered the second dose within 12 weeks of their first one.”