Passenger numbers at Highlands and islands airports plunge 77%

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The number of passengers using Highlands and islands airports plummeted by more than three-quarters over the past year, figures show.

The data emerged as Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) said it had spent £1.2 million on extra Covid-safe measures, including self-service check-ins, as some domestic flights resume.

The group comprises 11 airports, including Inverness, Stornoway, Campbeltown, Kirkwall, Dundee and Islay.

Inverness Airport, the largest in the group, saw passenger numbers fall 88% year-on-year, from 916,669 to just 110,406.

Sumburgh Airport in Shetland, which serves the oil and gas sector, was least affected but still saw a 47% reduction in passenger numbers, down from 307,906 to 162,553.

The average drop in passenger numbers across all 11 airports was 77%, the figures show, down from 1,682,245 to 392,682.

The latest figures cover 2020/21, running from April 1 to March 31.

Sumburgh Airport in Shetland saw a 47% reduction in passenger numbers in the year to the end of March 2021 (PA)

After routine flights were stopped in March 2020, a skeleton schedule operated to connect remote islands with essential services such as emergency NHS passenger transfer, Royal Mail services and support for the offshore energy industry.

Hail managing director Inglis Lyon said: “Although the pandemic will continue to have a significant impact on everyone’s lives and considerable impact on our business, we are pleased that some domestic scheduled flights have recommenced and there is some optimism that international travel can resume with appropriate safeguards, and with that in place we can look to rebuild passenger numbers.

“The pandemic has underlined the crucial role Hial’s airports continue to play in maintaining connectivity for our communities in this remote part of Scotland and our staff continue to demonstrate impressive resilience and an extraordinary commitment to their communities despite extremely challenging circumstances.”

Regarding new safety measures, an Hial statement added: “Self-service check-in points will be made available at Stornoway, Kirkwall and Sumburgh airports, which will be in addition to the existing check-in facilities.

“Boarding card readers and body scanners are being installed at Sumburgh and Inverness to give customers and staff additional confidence and reassurance.”