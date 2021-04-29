Thursday, April 29th 2021 Show Links
Man dies after being trapped under van during repair work

By Press Association
April 29, 2021, 4:24 pm
Dariusz Zamylko, 44, died six days after the incident in Montrose, Angus (PA)

A man has died after being pinned under a van he was repairing.

Dariusz Zamylko, 44, was working under a Citroen Relay last Thursday afternoon when it moved and he became trapped underneath, police said.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after the incident in Ferry Road, Montrose, Angus, but he died six days later on Wednesday.

Medical staff had last week described his condition as “critical but stable”.

The incident happened at around 4.10pm on April 22, Police Scotland said.

