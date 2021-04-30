Police appeal after schoolgirl assaulted in Edinburgh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have appealed for witnesses after a 14-year-old girl was assaulted on the way to school.

She was set upon by a man as she walked through Davidson’s Mains Park in Edinburgh at around 8am on Friday, said Police Scotland.

The girl was not injured and managed to run off.

The suspect is described as white, around 6ft, in his late 30s to early 40s, clean-shaven and with short brown hair.

He was wearing a long-sleeved black hoodie, a high-vis yellow vest and black combat-style trousers.

Inspector Keith Forrester, of Corstorphine police station, said: “Thankfully the victim was not injured, however understandably this was an upsetting incident for her.

“It happened near to a local school just before the start of the school day and so there may have been numerous people in the area at that time.

“If you were driving past the park at the time and have a dashcam, I would ask you to check back to see if you have captured footage of the suspect.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 1081 of April 30.