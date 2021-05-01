Ross urges social media giants to do more to tackle online abuse

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Douglas Ross has called on social media giants to do more to tackle online abuse.

The Scottish Conservatives leader was on the campaign trail with the party’s Renfrewshire South candidate, Derek Stillie, the ex-Aberdeen, Dunfermline and Dundee United goalkeeper, on Saturday.

He claimed he is boycotting social media until Monday to send a message to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram that they need to take stronger action against discrimination.

Mr Ross, a football referee, said: “This campaign has united the football and the wider sports community.

“Across the usual divides, teams and organisations have come together to take a stand.

“In the last Old Firm game, we saw Celtic players stand alongside Glen Kamara after the appalling abuse he suffered and I’m sure that will continue in Sunday’s game and in the future.

“There is a firm consensus across our game that the social media giants need to step up and do more to tackle online abuse. Just this week we heard from David Cox and Marvin Bartley about how devastating it can be for people’s mental health.

“It will only change if we all call it out, and I’m pleased to be able to play my small part in doing so.”

A social media boycott started on Friday afternoon as athletes, clubs and governing bodies from a range of sports joined forces to send a message that online abuse will not be tolerated.

All those involved – including broadcasters and sponsors with links to sport – have proposed a near-total blackout on their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels from 3pm on Friday until 11.59pm on Monday night.

The sport’s authorities kicked off the boycott plans last Saturday night, in response to a rising tide of online hate aimed at players, managers and pundits.