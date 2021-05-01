Biker dies after crashing into tree

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a tree in North Ayrshire.

The 54-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after he was seriously injured in the crash on the B777 on Thursday.

Update – Motorcyclist dies following crash in North Ayrshire A man, 54. who was seriously injured in a crash on the B777 on Thurs 29 April has died from his injuries. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone that could help please call 101 quoting incident number 0774 of 29 April. pic.twitter.com/52F5l1kHuA — Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) May 1, 2021

His red Honda hit a tree after leaving the road just south of the junction with the road for Lugton.

Police Scotland said he died in hospital on Saturday and they appealed for information.