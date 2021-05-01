Teenage motorcyclist suffers serious leg injuries in crash with car

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A teenage motorcyclist is in hospital after a crash with a car in Glasgow.

The incident happened at about 8.50pm on Friday at the junction of Dumbarton Road and Redgate Place in Scotstoun.

A blue and white Suzuki motorcycle and a blue Audi A3 crashed, with the 16-year-old rider of the bike suffering serious leg injuries.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where his condition was described as stable.

The driver of the Audi A3 was not injured.

Sergeant Grant MacIver said: “I would like anyone who witnessed the collision and who has not already spoken to police to come forward.

“I am especially keen to hear from drivers who may have dashcam footage from the street at the time of the crash as that could provide very helpful to our investigation.”

Any information can be passed to police by calling 101 with reference number 3658 of Friday, 30 April, 2021.