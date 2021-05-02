Sturgeon ‘will put ending lockdown before independence’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicola Sturgeon has put ending lockdown as her top priority if she is re-elected as First Minister rather than pursuing independence, according to a report.

The SNP leader told the Sunday Mail she will not campaign for a break from the UK while people are living under coronavirus restrictions.

She also claimed she will not be pressured into a move by her predecessor Alex Salmond.

Ms Sturgeon told the newspaper: “The first thing I will do is get back to working on the next stages of getting us out of lockdown.

“We have another milestone coming on May 17, and for whoever is First Minister that will be the first decision – are we on track to meet that and do the next round of easing?

“I have believed in independence all of my adult life but the most important responsibility for a First Minister amidst a global crisis is to lead the country through it.”

The newspaper reports the SNP leader advised her former boss to admit his behaviour was wrong when asked whether women in Holyrood would have to be careful should the former first minister win a seat.

It claims she was “visibly irritated” at the suggestion she would be intimidated by his presence at the Scottish Parliament.