Ross warns election has ‘more at stake’ than ever

The Scottish Conservative leader has claimed the Holyrood election on Thursday “has more at stake than any other”.

Douglas Ross said the SNP would be “making foreigners out of friends and family” if it managed to win a majority and gain independence.

Writing in the Scottish Sunday Express, he urged the electorate to vote tactically to prevent the pro-independence party from taking most of the seats in Holyrood.

He said: “Scotland stands on the brink. This election is not about just the next five years but a generation that has been hit hard by a global pandemic and a vote that could change Scotland’s future forever.

“If the SNP win a majority, they will not just be focused on delivering an independence referendum, but also building the case to persuade us of the need for separation.

“That can only distract attention and divert resources away from our recovery.”