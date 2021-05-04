Firefighters tackle city centre blaze

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Around 40 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a derelict building in the centre of Glasgow.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews were met with a “well-developed fire” when they went to the scene in High Street after the alarm was raised at 1.27am on Tuesday.

Nine fire appliances, including two height appliances, were still at the scene at 7am on May 4.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Roads in the area, including parts of High Street, Duke Street and West George Street, were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.