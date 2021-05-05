Murder probe police seek more information after ‘disappointing response’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police investigating the murder of a man in Glasgow are hopeful more people will come forward after what they described as a “disappointing response” from the public.

Craig Shaw was last seen entering his home on Jedworth Road, Drumchapel, at 7.25pm on Wednesday April 21.

When the 45-year-old’s friends could not get in contact with him the following day, they went to the flat and found him, before contacting emergency services who arrived at around 5.55pm.

A murder inquiry was launched and a week on from his death, police spoke to around 60 people during an operation in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Miller, of the Major Investigation Team, is now appealing for more information with increased patrols in the area.

He said: “Unfortunately, the response we’ve received so far has been disappointing. I believe that the answer to this murder lies locally and I am again appealing to the local community for any information they can provide.

“Craig was very much a creature of habit and didn’t venture far from his home address.

“This is a busy area and I’m convinced that people will have significant information that will move this inquiry forward, but for whatever reason, they have not yet come forward to speak to us.

“Please do the right thing and contact us as soon as possible.

“Craig’s family and friends are devastated by his death and the team of officers dedicated to this investigation are determined to trace whoever is involved.

“They are also keen to speak to anyone who visited the block at 6 Jedworth Road on Wednesday April 21 who has not yet been in contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2750 of April 22, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

A website giving members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team has also been set up and is available at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S12-PO1.