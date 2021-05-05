More than a dozen dogs rescued and cannabis seized in raid on house

More than a dozen dogs have been rescued after police raided a house and seized cannabis.
Officers searched a property on Logan Gate Terrace, in Cumnock, Ayrshire, on Tuesday morning and discovered 14 dogs in need of rescuing and confiscated a “quantity of class B drugs, believed to be cannabis”.
The raid is said to have disrupted further drug supply.
A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with drug offences.
He was released to appear before Ayr Sheriff Court at a later date.
A report will be prepared by the Scottish SPCA over the rescued dogs.
Inspector Julie McLeish of Cumnock police office said: “This operation was the result of a well-planned and co-ordinated approach between the SSPCA and Police Scotland which has led to a number of dogs being rescued, as well as disrupting further drug supply and the impact it can have within the local community.”
