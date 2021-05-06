Hunt for driver who left injured passenger at crash site

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are searching for the driver of a quad bike who fled the scene of a crash, leaving his injured passenger behind.

The 36-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with serious head injuries following the incident in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire.

The crash happened at the roundabout in Kenilworth Avenue in the town centre, near the junction with Lammermoor Terrace, at around 6.45am on Thursday.

Police said the man driving the bike initially stopped but then made off, and efforts to trace him are continuing.

Police Sergeant Scott Sutherland said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the quad bike either before or after the incident.

“In particular, if you have dashcam footage that may help with our investigation then please get in touch.

“If you can help, please contact us on 101, quoting incident 0428 of Thursday 6 May 2021.”