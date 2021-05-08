Man charged after quad bike crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged following a quad bike crash in North Lanarkshire that left the passenger seriously injured.

The crash happened on the roundabout at Kenilworth Avenue in the centre of Wishaw, near the junction with Lammermoor Terrace, at around 6.45am on May 6.

A 36-year-old man, the passenger of the quad bike, sustained serious head injuries and is being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Update – serious crash involving a quad bike, Wishaw A man, 31, has been arrested & charged in connection with a crash, 6.45am on Thurs 6 May, on the roundabout at Kenilworth Avenue. He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court at a later date. More: https://t.co/c1wdn97KAL pic.twitter.com/tP5ECRIKe9 — Lanarkshire Police (@Lanarkshire_Pol) May 8, 2021

Police said a 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court at a later date.

Sergeant Scott Sutherland, of the road policing unit, said: “I would like to thank everyone who assisted us in our investigation into this incident.”