Five children and two adults rescued after dinghy capsize

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Five children and two adults were rescued from the water after a dinghy capsized in the Firth of Forth, lifeboat teams said.

Three paddle boarders and a small sailing dinghy with two people onboard appeared to be struggling in the conditions on Sunday afternoon, prompting an emergency call at around 3.30pm, said the North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team.

Two of the paddle-boarders had clambered aboard the dinghy to be taken ashore – but the boat capsized, leaving seven people in difficulty around one mile off Port Seton, it added.

Shout!20/2021 – Sunday 9th MayOur volunteer crew was tasked at 1529 following a 999 call to the Coastguard reporting… Posted by Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat on Sunday, May 9, 2021

But the rescue teams were on hand “to skilfully recover all persons aboard”, a statement said.

The statement from the team said: “The casualties were then landed at Port Seton into the care of coastguard rescue officers who provided casualty care before passing them on for assessment by Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Thankfully none of the parties involved required any onward medical attention.”

The Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat volunteer service said in a statement it assisted with the rescue and that there were two adults and five children on board the dinghy which capsized.

Around an hour beforehand, another dinghy had tipped over, spilling two people into the water, but they had been saved by local club rescue boats and assessed for any medical needs, said the North Berwick coastguard team in a statement.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.