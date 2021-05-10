Monday, May 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Man charged after house fire leaves one person dead

By Press Association
May 10, 2021, 6:52 pm
John Dalziel was found in the Paisley property during the fire on Thursday (Police Scotland/PA)
John Dalziel was found in the Paisley property during the fire on Thursday (Police Scotland/PA)

A man has been arrested and charged after a house fire in Paisley left one person dead.

Emergency services were called to a report of a fire at Whites Bridge Avenue in the Renfrewshire town at around 10.05pm on Thursday.

John Dalziel was found inside the property and taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The 47-year-old died there a short time later.

Police confirmed on Monday a 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is expected to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Tuesday and a full report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

More from the Press and Journal