Weekly Covid deaths at eight-month low

Weekly deaths from Covid-19 in Scotland have fallen to single figures for the first time since September last year, according to the latest data.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) figures show seven deaths related to coronavirus were registered between May 3 and May 9, down 12 on the previous week.

It is the lowest total in almost eight months.

#NRSStats show as at 9 May, 10,104 deaths have been registered in #Scotland where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. 7 deaths were registered between 3 and 9 May, a decrease of 12 deaths from the previous week https://t.co/HnMA9iUXkX pic.twitter.com/ZbZqse0vmB — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) May 12, 2021

Deaths from the virus have been steadily falling since mid-January, when they hit 452 during the second winter peak.

They were last in single figures in the week beginning September 7, when five deaths were recorded.

The latest data shows 10,104 people have now died with coronavirus in Scotland since the pandemic began.

In the most recent week, North Lanarkshire recorded two coronavirus-related deaths, and Angus, Glasgow, Inverclyde, Midlothian and South Lanarkshire all recorded one.

Five deaths occurred in hospitals, one took place in a care home and one in a non-institutional setting such as at home.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS, said: “There were seven registered Covid-related deaths last week which is the lowest number since September 2020.

“Across Scotland there were no registered Covid-related deaths in 26 of the 32 local authority areas.

“The total deaths from all causes were 12% below the average level for this time of year, although last week included a public holiday and some death registration may have been delayed.”

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Under the daily measure, 345 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the past 24 hours, and no deaths.

Linda de Caestecker, director of public health at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, told Radio Scotland an increase in case numbers was to be expected but she was “concerned” about a rise in Glasgow.

A proportion of these have been linked to the Indian variant.

She told the broadcaster: “It shows we cannot be complacent. The numbers go up very, very quickly – particularly as we see new variants coming in that are more transmissible.

“What we know is that it’s not the Kent variant, so the assumption is it’s the Indian variant, but we haven’t got the sequencing yet so we can’t be sure.”