Teenage girl assaulted on footpath

Police are hunting a man who assaulted a 14-year-old girl on a footpath in Aberdeenshire.

The teenager was not hurt but was left shocked by the incident on a path at Old Military Road, near Potarch.

Police are appealing for information about the assault, which happened at 5.30pm on Tuesday April 27 but has only recently been reported to officers.

Detective Sergeant Stewart Gibbon of the Public Protection Unit in Aberdeen said: “The incident has just recently been reported to police and we are keen to trace the man responsible.

“The girl was walking on the footpath when she was approached by the man and assaulted.

“He is described as being mid to late 20s, approximately 5ft 8in, medium build with short brown scruffy hair, wearing a dark green jumper. He was driving a dark-coloured saloon-style vehicle.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and officers are doing everything they can to find the person involved.”