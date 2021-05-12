Body recovered after house fire near Loch Ness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A body has been recovered after a fire near Loch Ness in the Highlands.

Crews were called to the house in Dores just after 10pm on Monday May 3 and extinguished the blaze.

They were not immediately able to enter the building as it had suffered extensive structural damage, but it was believed an occupant had been inside.

Police Scotland said on Wednesday that a body had been recovered from the building.

Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of householder Terry Glendinning have been informed.

Detective Inspector Reuben Lindsay, from Inverness CID, said: “A joint investigation into the full circumstances of the fire remains ongoing, in partnership with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”