Man killed in Aberdeenshire road crash

One man has died and another is seriously injured after a road crash in Aberdeenshire, police said.

Two cars collided on the A950 Mintlaw to New Pitsligo road on Friday, leaving one man dead and another in hospital with serious injuries, officers said.

Police were called at about 5.50pm and have appealed for any motorists with dash-cam footage or who saw the incident to come forward.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Emergency services attended and one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Another man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries.

“The road was closed for several hours to allow scene investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 2744 of May 14.