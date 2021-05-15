Transport police appeal after two women attacked in Ayrshire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for information after two women were attacked in separate incidents on a train and at a railway station in Ayrshire.

British Transport Police (BTP) said groups of four women were responsible for the assaults on Thursday evening.

The first incident took place on the 8.30pm Glasgow Central to Ayr service, when a group of four females attacked another woman.

She was pulled to the ground and hit repeatedly, suffering head injuries before other passengers came to her aid.

The second woman was attacked by a group of four females at 11.20pm the same evening at Ayr station, with the victim requiring hospital treatment.

BTP say they are following a positive line of inquiry.

Detective constable Martin Graham said: “We are urgently appealing for witnesses following these two awful incidents.

“Thankfully, these incidents are rare, and this type of behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated on the railway.

“We currently are pursuing a positive line of enquiry for both these assaults, however we urge anyone who witnessed either incident or has any information to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100033615.