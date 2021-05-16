Hundreds join Glasgow rally in solidarity with Palestinians

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Several hundred demonstrators have gathered in Glasgow’s George Square for a rally in solidarity with Palestinians.

Protesters shouted “free Palestine” and waved Palestinian flags and placards in the sunshine early on Sunday afternoon, just hours after the area was cleared of a sea of broken glass and debris left by Rangers fans celebrating the club’s league title.

Ahead of Sunday’s rally, civil liberties lawyer Aamer Anwar tweeted that “1000s will gather peacefully with families & no alcohol, to protest the genocide of #Palestinians”.

At 1pm 2day @GeorgeSq 1000s will gather peacefully with families & no alcohol, to protest the genocide of #Palestinians We demand total respect by @policescotland & a facilitation of the democratic right to protest, we will not tolerate any double standards or excuses #Gaza 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/UNM2JwEvNY — Aamer Anwar🎗✊🏽#BlackLivesMatter (@AamerAnwar) May 16, 2021

He added: “We demand total respect by @policescotland & a facilitation of the democratic right to protest, we will not tolerate any double standards or excuses”.

It comes after similar rallies in other major cities across the UK and Ireland in solidarity with the people of Palestine this weekend.

In London on Saturday, nine police officers were injured and missiles were thrown amid efforts to disperse crowds outside the Israeli Embassy.

Thousands of people had earlier marched through the capital to the gates of the embassy in Kensington.

Nine people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Gaza City was targeted by in a fresh Israeli air strike on Sunday (Adel Hana/AP)

Scotland Yard said small pockets of disorder had followed a largely peaceful demonstration.

Thousands of Palestinians have been forced to flee their homes after a week of sustained conflict.

Since last Monday night, Palestinian militant group Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel, whose military responded by barraging the Gaza Strip with tank fire and air strikes.

At least 145 people in Gaza and eight in Israel have been killed since the fighting erupted.