Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in North Lanarkshire

By Press Association
May 17, 2021, 5:56 pm
The 22-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in North Lanarkshire.

The incident happened at about 11.45pm on Sunday near Caldercruix on the A89 Airdrie Road close to the Woodside Road junction.

It saw the 22-year-old pedestrian struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Constable Lyndsay McKinnon, of Coatbridge CID, said: “This was a serious incident and our thoughts at this time are with the family and friends of the woman who lost her life.

“Our inquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing and I would ask anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.

“We are particularly interested to speak to anyone who was on the A89 before the crash, and may have seen the deceased walking.”

Police Scotland said the road remains closed to allow investigations to be conducted.

