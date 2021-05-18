Scotland’s unemployment rate shows slight fall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scotland’s unemployment rate fell slightly in the last quarter, according to the latest figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the unemployment rate between January and March this year for those aged 16 and over was 4.3%, a 0.2% drop on the previous quarter.

This was lower than the UK-wide unemployment rate of 4.8% for those aged 16 and over.

The employment rate for those aged 16-64 in Scotland was 74.4%, a 0.7% increase on the previous quarter.

There were 2.560 million people aged 16-64 in employment between January and March, while 116,000 people in that age range were unemployed.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “Throughout the pandemic, the UK Government has acted decisively to protect lives and livelihoods in Scotland and across all parts of the UK, supporting jobs through our furlough scheme and the additional £14.5bn in funding for the devolved Scottish Government.

“While there are encouraging signs in today’s figures, there is no doubt that challenges continue and that our shared focus must be on getting people back into work, businesses back on their feet, and our economy growing.

“As the success of the UK Government-funded vaccine programme continues, recovery from the pandemic must remain our sole priority.”