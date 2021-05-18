Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2021 cancelled over financial risk fears

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has been cancelled for this year over financial concerns.

The chief executive of the charity which organises the annual event, Buster Howes, said the decision was “very difficult” but the possibility of last-minute cancellation due to changes in coronavirus regulations puts at risk the charity’s financial viability.

He said: “Despite the sense of optimism around the UK’s emergence from the pandemic and our huge enthusiasm to stage a performance this year, it is now clear that the financial risks we confront in delivering The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, at scale, on the castle esplanade in August are simply too great.

“Consequently, it is with enormous regret and disappointment that we announce the cancellation of the 2021 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.”

Performers from more than 50 countries have taken part (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He added: “We have for months forensically monitored, assessed and sought to mitigate the constraints and uncertainties involved in mounting our show.

“However, we now reluctantly conclude it would be irresponsible to press on and to risk the longer-term financial viability of our charity, without the ability to underwrite and to offset the potential, substantial economic losses associated with last-minute cancellation obliged by changes in public health policy.”

He said tickets for 2021 will be refunded or can be transferred to the next planned show in 2022.

Mr Howes added: “We will now refocus to find other ways to contribute to the national spirit of recovery this year and to surprise and delight the people of our city and from further afield.”

The pandemic also forced the cancellation of the show in 2020 in its 70th anniversary year.

First held in 1950, the annual event has grown from having an audience of 100,000 to seating 220,000 – including international guests from more than 100 countries – on Edinburgh Castle esplanade throughout August.

It attracts a further global TV audience of more than 100 million and performers from more than 50 countries have taken part.