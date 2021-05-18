Man charged after body found in Glasgow flat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a Glasgow flat almost a month ago.

The 45-year-old is due to appear at the city’s sheriff court on Wednesday.

Craig Shaw, also 45, was found dead at his home in Jedworth Road, Drumchapel, on Thursday April 22 by friends who were concerned at being unable to contact him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 5.30pm and a murder inquiry was launched.

Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Miller, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “We continue to support Craig’s family and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“Our investigation into Craig’s murder continues and I would encourage anyone who has information and has not yet spoken to police, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 2750 of 22 April.”

Information can also be submitted via an online portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S12-PO1