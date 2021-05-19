Firefighters tackle village blaze

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Firefighters have tackled a blaze which affected cars and a house in a South Lanarkshire village.

Eight fire engines were sent to the scene in Peel Road, Thorntonhall, when the alarm was raised just after 1am on Wednesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there were no reports of any casualties.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze but some remained at the scene at 7am and police road closures were still in place.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 1am on Wednesday, officers were called to a report of vehicles on fire outside a house on Peel Road, Thorntonhall.

“No-one was injured and officers are currently working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire.”