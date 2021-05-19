Cyber attack targets Glasgow Caledonian University

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Security experts are tackling a cyber attack on Glasgow Caledonian University which started on Friday.

The university is continuing to manage the “limited” breach with the help of Scottish Government cyber experts.

It said there is no evidence data has been compromised or that ransomware – which encrypts a victim’s information until a ransom is paid – has been used.

A spokesman said the attack was detected early and the university worked over the weekend to contain it.

Cybersecurity experts have been enlisted to combat the attack and the university is working with the Scottish Government’s Cyber Resilience Unit and the National Cyber Security Centre.

Some IT systems and telephone lines have been affected.

Susan Mitchell, the university’s chief operating officer, said: “Over the weekend GCU identified it had been subject to a limited cyber attack.

“Some IT systems have been closed down until a full evaluation and any necessary remedial action is undertaken and we are in regular contact with the Scottish Government’s Cyber Resilience Unit, Police Scotland, as well as the National Cyber Security Centre.

“There is no evidence data has been compromised. This year’s exams and assessments period has concluded so it is considered there will be minimal impact on our students.”