Hedgehog found injured outside school dies from stab wounds

An investigation is under way after a hedgehog found injured outside a high school died from multiple stab wounds.

The animal was discovered on Tuesday outside Brannock High School in North Lanarkshire by Motherwell District Wildlife Protection, and it was taken to a local vet.

Police Scotland and the Scottish SPCA were made aware of the find, but the hedgehog later died.

An initial post on Motherwell District Wildlife Protection’s Facebook page said: “Just picked this wee hedgehog up from a local high school where kids thought it would be a good idea to kick it about and stab.

“It’s now in a local vet. Don’t know the sex, if it’s female we need to look for any young.”

Hi there, this is very distressing to hear. It sounds like our friends @Lanarkshire_Pol have the case in hand. We would only get involved with another leading agency's investigation if we were invited. But if you are unhappy with anything, please email feedback@scottishspca.org. — Scottish SPCA 🐾 (@ScottishSPCA) May 18, 2021

A further update added: “The vet phoned and said she died of multiple stab wounds. All wounds have been photographed.

“Police are involved and are coming out to see us. The poor thing suffered terribly.”

The Scottish SPCA confirmed Police Scotland are leading the investigation, and a force spokesman said: “We have received a report of an injured hedgehog being found at Brannock High School on Tuesday May 18.

“Inquiries into the incident are at an early stage.”

A North Lanarkshire Council spokesman also said: “We are aware of an alleged incident at the school and will be carrying out an investigation in order to determine the full facts.”