Police search for man who assaulted two women in Glasgow

Police are searching for a man they believe assaulted two women in separate incidents in Glasgow.

On Tuesday at about 5.25pm a woman was walking on London Road when a man indecently assaulted her.

The following day at around 5.15pm a woman on nearby Abercromby Street was approached and assaulted by a man who walked off in the direction of Crownpoint Road.

Police have checked CCTV in the areas and believe the same man may be responsible for both attacks.

He is described as white, in his late teens or early twenties, of medium build and about 6ft 2ins.

He has a pale complexion with short brown hair and was wearing dark-coloured clothing during both assaults.

Detective Constable Del McArthur, from Shettleston police station, said: “We have been conducting enquiries into this first incident when a second similar incident was reported yesterday, May 19.

“We believe the same man is responsible and these incidents are linked.

“I’d ask anyone who recognises him, or who may have seen him behaving suspiciously or inappropriately in the London Road or Bridgeton areas of Glasgow, to contact police.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.