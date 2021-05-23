Deliberate house fire treated as attempted murder by police

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a fire was started deliberately at a house in Renfrewshire on Sunday.

No-one was seriously injured in the incident in Renfrew which police said was a targeted attack.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Western Park Gate at about 3.10am on Sunday.

It is understood there were three adults in the house at the time.

Detective Inspector Neil Martin, from Paisley CID, said: “This was a targeted attack that has been frightening for the occupiers of the house, luckily nobody was seriously injured.

“We are appealing to anyone who has any information on this incident or any CCTV images to contact us via 101 quoting reference number 0738 of May 23.”