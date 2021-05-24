Police find body in search for missing woman in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police searching for a missing woman in Fife have found a body.

Officers made the discovery near a footpath on Ivanhoe Drive in Glenrothes just after 8pm on Sunday.

The family of Kathleen Ritchie, 35, who has been missing since Friday, have been informed, Police Scotland said.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

A police statement said: “Officers in Glenrothes can confirm that the body of a woman was found near a footpath on Ivanhoe Drive around 8.05pm on Sunday.

“Formal identification is yet to take place and a post mortem will be carried out in due course.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”