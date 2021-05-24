Women and man airlifted to hospital after three-car crash on A82

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man and two woman have been airlifted to hospital after three cars were involved in a crash near Fort William.

The incident happened on the A82 between the Spean Bridge and Aonach Mor around 5.30pm on Monday, involving a white Audi A3, a black BMW 5 Series and a white Toyota Corolla.

A man and woman, both aged 21, were taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries.

Another woman with serious injuries has also been taken by air ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The road is closed in both directions with a 161-mile diversion in place via Crianlarich, the A85 to Perth, the A9 to Dalwhinnie, the A889 and the A86, and vice-versa.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with suspected road traffic offences.

Road Policing Sergeant Angus Macleod said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw these vehicles being driven before or during the crash to contact us.

“If you have a dash-cam, please check back and see if there is any footage that could assist our investigation.

“You can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2550 of May 24.”