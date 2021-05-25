Teenager who died after disturbance named by police

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have named a teenager who died after a disturbance in North Ayrshire.

Officers were called to the incident in a lane at the rear of Ladyford Avenue in Kilwinning at about 2.30am on Saturday.

Daryll Wright, 19, was taken to Crosshouse Hospital with injuries where he died on Monday.

A 17-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

He appeared at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Tuesday but made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Carr, of Saltcoats CID, said: “Our thoughts go out to Daryll’s family at this extremely difficult time and we continue to provide them with support.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area and I would ask anyone who has any concerns to speak to officers.”